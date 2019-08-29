GES refutes reports of alleged importation of new school uniform

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has refuted claims by the Textiles Workers Union that government had imported its new school uniform for Junior High Schools.
According to GES, it has not awarded any contract to any local or foreign firm to bring the fabric into the country.
GES in a statement said that the claims made by the textiles workers are baseless and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.
“The attention of Management of the Ghana Education Service has been drawn to discussions in the media on alleged importation of school uniforms into the country by the Ghana Education Service. Management of GES wishes to make it clear that the story is baseless and has no merit whatsoever.”
READ ALSO : GES defends its decision to introduce new JHS uniforms
“The GES wishes to state that it has not imported, neither has it contracted any individual, locally or internationally to bring in the new uniform for Junior High Schools”, GES noted.
In the statement, management of the GES reiterated its earlier position that the uniform is not compulsory and that it could be procured on the open market just like the existing ones.
“The Director-General urge parents to access these clothes from the open market as it has been the case with the current uniform. It must be noted that the school uniform is not compulsory. It will be phased out over a period and no student will be prevented from attending school when the 2019/2020academic year begins in September.”
Concerns
The Textiles Workers Union has described as 'madness' the alleged importation of the new Ghana Education Service, GES' uniform introduced for basic schools in the country.
According to Daily Graphic's report, the fabrics, are already on the market; though the GES has not officially made them available.
General Secretary of the Textiles Workers Union, Abraham Koomson, in an interview with Citi FM said the posture of government on the issue defeats its message of creating jobs for the youth, especially when foreign firms are engaged in the production of the uniforms.
“It is difficult to understand why the government will encourage the importation of school uniform. This has never happened before. Government has never sanctioned the importation of school uniform. We are even fighting the piracy of African prints because that has been a problem which has virtually collapsed the local manufacturing industries.”
READ ALSO : Photos: GES introduces new school uniform for JHS students
“This is madness, we cannot understand. It’s madness. Is this the government who wants to encourage investors to create jobs to solve the unemployment in this country? We rather paid people in China to create jobs for their national. I can’t understand because it doesn’t make sense. I have seen videos of the material and it bears the trademark of Printex. What kind of criminality is this when the President has openly declared in Parliament that nobody should bring any fabric through any entry point except the Tema Port. These products are coming from Togo, Burkina Faso and we are sitting down and we are happy with it. They are not paying taxes and duties. What kind of country is this?” he quizzed.
READ ALSO : Textile workers react to alleged importation of GES' new uniform