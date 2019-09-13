GES staff suspended from HRMIS by Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has directed the immediate suspension of the use of the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) platform, to administer the payroll of the Ghana Education Service (GES) staff.
The President says the suspension of GES staff from HRMIS should hold until such a time that all issues relating to its use are resolved.
In the meantime the IPPD 2 should be reverted to in administering the GES payroll pending the resolution of all HRMIS issues related to the GES, the President has directed.
This was communicated in a letter dated September 12, 2019, and signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President and addressed to the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.
There are some labour agitations involving the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and other unions in the education sector in connection with payroll related issues on the newly introduced HRMIS.
