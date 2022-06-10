Ghana Armed Forces provides information on viral video of soldiers involved in accident

The Ghana Armed Forces has explained that a viral video of a number of soldiers involved in an accident, occurred on Wednesday at a spot along the Suhum – Anum Apapam road in the Eastern region.
According to GAF, 16 military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident while on an operation (Operation Halt II), to stop illegal mining on some river bodies in parts of the Eastern Region.
The injured were initially treated at the Anum Apapam clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.
There was no fatality.
The disconcerting video of the accident seen by Graphic Online has some of the soldiers strewn about the accident scene, some with broken limbs while their colleagues in a second vehicle attend to them offering First Aid as they awaited ambulance services.
Voices in the video suggest the driver may have lost control of the vehicle after hitting a bad patch of the road.
The accident vehicle, a pick-up truck marked 81, with registration number 76 GA 39, and said to belong to the Southern Command, is seen turned on its side with some of the soldiers seen searching it if anyone was trapped under it.
Below is a statement issued by the Ghana Armed Forces Public Affairs Directorate, signed by Naval Capt. Michael A. Larbi, Director of Public Relations.
GAF PERSONNEL EMBARKING ON OP HALT II DUTIES INVOLVED IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT ANUM-APAPAM
In reference to a viral video depicting a road traffic accident involving some military personnel, the Ghana Armed Forces wishes to clarify that the personnel drawn from the Southern Command, were embarking on an operation (Operation Halt II), to stop illegal mining on some river bodies in parts of the Eastern Region. The accident occurred on Wednesday 9 June 2022, along the Suhum – Anum Apapam Road when the military truck in which they were traveling suddenly developed a mechanical fault causing it to tip over.
About 16 military personnel sustained various degrees of injuries and were initially treated at Anum Apapam clinic before being evacuated to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment. The Military High Command has visited the personnel on admission and as at this morning, 12 out of the injured personnel had been discharged while the remaining four (4) are in a stable condition and responding to treatment.
The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to express its appreciation to the residents of Anum Apapam and the surrounding areas and the Apapam Clinic Staff who came to the aid of the injured personnel, and also the National Ambulance Service for the swift evacuation of the victims to the 37 Military Hospital.
GAF will continue to count on the support of all Ghanaians in curbing the illegal mining on our water bodies and also in the fight against all other illegal activities
Signed
MA LARBI
Naval Captain
Director Public Relations