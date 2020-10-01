Ghana Card can now be used in transacting businesses - Prof. Attafuah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Professor Ken Attafuah says from today October 1, 2020, the Ghana Card can be used to access services and other transactions in the country.
Prof Attafuah says they are still in talks with some entities to come on board and fully accept the new card which he describes as a 'must-have".
READ ALSO: Prof Kwasi Aning explains why secessionist group attacked STC bus terminal in Ho
"In the first week of October the technical system will be ready and the service can now happen. We are having conversations with Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Communications to ensure the players in the telco industry all come on board".
The NIA is done with the registration exercise but says they will soon establish permanent regional, municipal, and district offices to allow persons who could not register during the mop-up exercise to do so.
Prof. Attafuah who was speaking during an interview with Accra-based Joy FM, said that “officials at the offices will also move into the communities to register people while maintaining a presence at the offices so people can walk in and register.
“We are registering everyone, from zero to infinity. We will be working with the birth and death registry so that when the children turn 18 we would know automatically. This will also allow 'football age' to be a thing of the past", he said.
Prof. Attafuah described the Ghana Card as a must-have card, noting that “One would be excluding himself socially, economically and politically without the card."
The Ghana Card is a national identity card that is issued by the Ghanaian authorities to Ghanaian citizens – both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals. It is proof of identity, citizenship and residence of the holder. The current version is in ID1 format and biometric.