Ghana gets 2,500 cartons of dates from Saudi Arabia

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has taken delivery of 2,500 cartons of dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Speaking at the official presentation, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Muhammed Habib Tijani welcomed the gesture from the Saudi Ambassador to Ghana.
According to him, Ghana's diplomatic relations with the Royal Kingdom of the Republic of Saudi Arabia will continue to grow without any hindrance.
The minister commended the Saudi government for its immense support to Ghana in building schools and mosques for the Muslim community.
For his part, the Saudi Ambassador to Ghana, Meshal Hamdan Al-Rogi, said the gesture forms part of his government and King Salman’s munificence.
He added that the dates project will serve beneficiaries in 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and America.
