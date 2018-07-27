Ghana has failed to honour heroes with physical structures - Anyidoho

Deputy General Secretary of opposition NDC, Koku Anyidoho has rebuked both NDC and NPP of failing to honour citizens who have died for Ghana with optical monuments
.
According to Koku Anyidoho, there are citizens in Ghana who have the technical know-how when it comes to erecting monuments but are not engaged in Ghana when senior citizens die.
Koku Anyidoho comment comes in the wake of calls from several people including Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu that a physical structure should be built in remembrance of the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.
There is a school of thought that suggests Ghana is not doing well as a nation to celebrate its past heroes and that even those who have been remembered with some physical structures including the Asomdwe Park where the late President Atta-Mills was buried and the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum are now deteriorating.
However speaking in an interview with Prime News Ghana, Koku Anyidoho said the irony about erecting monuments in Ghana is that most monuments in Ghana including Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, Asomdwe Park and even some monuments outside Ghana were all designed by a Ghanaian architect and Engineer called Dr Don Arthur, but those Ghanaians who have the expertise to help the country remember past heroes through monuments are rather disregarded.