Ghana Highway Authority to repair Footbridge on N1 Highway

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) says plans to repair a displaced deck on a Footbridge at Nogahill on the N1 Highway have started.
The Ghana Highway Authority says a vehicle on Thursday hit the bridge resulting in the displacement of the deck by a few centimetres.
PUBLIC STATEMENT
FOOTBRIDGE AT "NOGAHILL" ON THE N1 HIGHWAY
The Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the general public that, its attention has been drawn to the development on the Footbridge at Nogahill on the N1 Highway.
The Footbridge at Nogahill on the N1 Highway was hit by a vehichle on Thursday evening resulting in the displacement of the deck by a few centimeters.
The Ghana Highway Authority wants to assure the public that plans have been completed for the repair of the deck.
A contractor is presently mobilizing to execute works which are expected to be completed in 3 days.
We wish to establish that the current state of the Footbridge poses no risk to public safety.
The Ghana Highway Authority thanks the public for their co-operation.
Issued by:
The Chief Executive
Ghana Highway Authority
Read also: Accra-Kumasi Highway: Eight dead in accident
Ghana News: Latest news in Ghana