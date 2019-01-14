Ghana Highway Authority to repair Footbridge on N1 Highway

By Mutala Yakubu
Highway
The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) says plans to repair a displaced deck on a Footbridge at Nogahill on the N1 Highway have started.


The Ghana Highway Authority says a vehicle on Thursday hit the bridge resulting in the displacement of the deck by a few centimetres.


PUBLIC STATEMENT

FOOTBRIDGE AT "NOGAHILL" ON THE N1 HIGHWAY


The Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the general public that, its attention has been drawn to the development on the Footbridge at Nogahill on the N1 Highway.

The Footbridge at  Nogahill on the N1 Highway was hit by a vehichle on Thursday evening resulting in the displacement  of the deck by a few centimeters.

The Ghana Highway Authority wants to  assure the public that plans have been completed for the repair of the deck.
A contractor  is presently mobilizing to execute  works which are expected to be completed in 3 days.

We wish to establish that the current state of the Footbridge poses no risk to public safety.

The Ghana Highway Authority thanks the public for their co-operation.

Issued by:
The Chief Executive
Ghana Highway Authority

