Ghana Manganese Company resumes operations today after last week's shutdown

The Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) are to resumes operations today, Monday, August 12, 2019.
The company last week were directed by government to halt their operations over allegations of tax evasion and other infractions.
Mr Benjamin Atsu Quarshie the Chief Operating Officer of the company, speaking to Citi News said the company will work with the government to ensure that all matters are duly settled.
“Per the directive given by the Minister, we are resuming today. We have had good discussions with the government especially the sector Minister and I believe going forward, we are going to work together to ensure that the right things are done. A committee has been set up to ensure that, the matter is brought to a closure.”
Shutdown
Ghana Manganese Company Limited was ordered by the government to halt its operations last week.
The shut down was as a result of alleged nonpayment of taxes and price manipulation between the periods of 2010 to 2017.
The company has been under investigation since February 2019 after preliminary checks of its finances revealed several infractions.
