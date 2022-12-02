Prime News Ghana

Ghana marks 38th edition of National Farmers' Day

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana is today December 2, 2022, marking the 38th edition of the National Farmers Day celebration.

This year's celebration is being held in the Eastern Region on the theme  'Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition - is instructive and an eye opener in the wake of prevailing global challenges'.

Since Farmers' Day was introduced by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in 1988, the first Friday in December has been set aside to honour farmers and fishermen for their efforts in feeding the nation and recognise the vital contributions of a strong agricultural sector to the prosperity of the Ghanaian economy.

A programme of activities takes place to mark the day including prizes which are awarded to deserving farmers and fishers in order of best practices and outputs.

A National Farmers Forum takes place at which the award winners can meet policymakers and experts on technological advances in the agricultural sector and also make their views known