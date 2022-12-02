Ghana marks 38th edition of National Farmers' Day

Ghana is today December 2, 2022, marking the 38th edition of the National Farmers Day celebration.

This year's celebration is being held in the Eastern Region on the theme 'Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition - is instructive and an eye opener in the wake of prevailing global challenges'.

A programme of activities takes place to mark the day including prizes which are awarded to deserving farmers and fishers in order of best practices and outputs.

A National Farmers Forum takes place at which the award winners can meet policymakers and experts on technological advances in the agricultural sector and also make their views known