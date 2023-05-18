Ghana National Household Registry sets up Case Management System

The Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) has integrated a Case Management System in its registration exercise as part of measures to keep the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) data up-to-date and relevant to the needs of the social protection programmes in the country.
The system is to allow quality checks to be performed on household information that is received, prompt responses to public inquiries about the exercise, the resolution of disputes on the spot, the handling of exclusion, as well as inclusion errors that may arise from the exercise.
The objective of the exercise includes the engagement of community focal persons at the district level to gather information on operational activities, ascertain whether the recipients are aware of the call centre number and toll-free numbers (0800-800-800/0800-900-900) and also create the approaches that will be used to address exclusion mistakes in subsequent exercise.
To guarantee an efficient exercise, case management teams from the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection (MoGCSP) and GNHR have been deployed to some districts in the Volta and Oti Regions to sensitize households and gather first-hand information on the reasons why some houses declined or could not take part in the enumeration exercise.
The Case Management System is going to act as a framework to minimize misuse of the registration process while allowing impacted persons to be re-interviewed or re-visited to update their information in the GNHR database.