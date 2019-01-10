Ghana now exports food items to neighbouring countries-Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghana is now exporting food items to neighbouring countries under the planting for food and jobs program.
According to the President, it is the introduction of the government’s flagship program, “planting for food and jobs” that has resulted in excess production of food.
The president said the government has been able to make the Agric sector a vibrant one. He said this at a meeting with some queenmothers across the country.
“Today Ghana is an exporter of food again all over the world; we are now exporting food to Cote d’Ivoire, to Burkina Faso, to Mali, to Togo with the support of government, our farmers can do it, they are hardworking,” he said.
In May, last year, President Nana Akufo-Addo said his government intends to employ 500,000 farmers in 2018 under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme in May last year(2018).
The Planting for Food and Jobs programme is one of the government’s flagship initiatives aimed at improving food production in the country.
The programme rolled out in all 216 districts of the country involves the supply of farm resources such as high-yielding and improved seedlings to participating farmers.
