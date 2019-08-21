'Ghana ranked 2nd most corrupt country in Africa' report false - GII

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), a local chapter of Transparency International (TI) says reports that Ghana is the second most corrupt country in Africa is false.
A statement from GII said, “We wishes to unequivocally state that the said article is false. Transparency International has not issued any such report and therefore GII entreats the general public to disregard the said article.”
Remove new GRA Board Chair ; GII to Akufo-Addo
GII has asked President Akufo-Addo to revoke the appointment of Kwame Owusu as the Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) until he is cleared of previous corruption allegations.
In a press statement, the anti-corruption watchdog stated that the appointment of the former Managing Director of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr. Owusu as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Revenue Authority has evoked disappointment among the public particularly because of the events preceding his exit from his previous job.
According to the GII, the raging debates are focused on the integrity of Mr. Owusu and its implication to the public perception of the new institution he has been appointed to.
“It is important to remind the President of this sections of his oath of office –“… and that I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons”.
The anti-corruption watchdog which is the local rep of Transparency International said the service which the President swore to all Ghanaians include holding himself and appointees accountable to the people of Ghana and making information on his accountability available to the people whose mandate he holds to govern.
“The President should also be guided by Ghana’s commitment to the Open Governance Partnership (OGP) which the Government of Ghana signed onto in 2011. The OGP commitment revolves around the pillars of transparency, empowering citizens to participate and harness new technologies to promote good governance. Therefore, publishing reports of an investigation into the conduct of public officers is evidence of good and open governance practice which would be consistent with their oath of office,” said the press release.
READ ALSO :