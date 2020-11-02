Ghana's active COVID-19 cases rise to 620

Ghana's active COVID-19 cases are now 620 cases as of November 2, 2020.
Following an initial decline in the number of active cases over the past few weeks, Ghana has been recording a steady rise in cases.
According to recent figures from the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana, as of October 29 had confirmed 48,200 positive cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020.
The number of recoveries/discharge had also increased to 47,260, while the number of deaths remained at 320.
According to the GHS, 135 out of 42,999 tests conducted on international passengers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Greater Accra Region still had the highest number of active cases, while five other regions had no cases.
They are the North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah and Upper West Regions.
Meanwhile, the GHS has warned that a second wave of the pandemic could be more terrible than the first if people do not comply with the safety protocols.
Also, a research by the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) in collaboration with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) suggests that about 20 per cent of people living within Accra and Kasoa may have been exposed to the Coronavirus.
This means that about 1.2 million people in Accra may have been infected with the virus.