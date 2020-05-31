Ghana's COVID-19 case count reaches 7,881 with 2,841 recoveries

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have increased to 7,881 following the confirmation of 113 new cases.
This was confirmed in the Ghana Health Service’s case count update of Sunday, May 31, 2020.
The update also indicates that 301 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 2,841.
One more person has also succumbed, leaving the death toll at 36.
Five people are currently in cortical condition with two of them put on ventilators.
About the 36th death
Per the GHS’ report, the 36th death is of a 93-year-old man who reported to an Accra-based hospital with COVID-19-link symptoms. He is reported to have underlying health conditions including hypertension.
“93-year-old male, a known hypertensive and also with prostate cancer was admitted in a hospital in Accra with a complaint of difficulty in breathing and cough. COVID-19 was suspected and patient isolated at the emergency room. COVID-19 samples were taken on 26th May, 2020 and results then confirmed as positive,” the Ghana Health Service reported.
Regional breakdown
The Ahafo region is currently the only region yet to record a COVID-19 case in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region – 5,507
Ashanti Region – 1,184
Western Region – 421
Central Region – 393
Eastern Region – 117
Volta Region – 71
Western North Region – 67
Northern Region – 37
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Bono East Region – 1