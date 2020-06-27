Ghana's COVID-19 cases increase to 16,431; recoveries now 12,257

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,431 after recording 597 new cases.
This was contained in the Ghana Health Service’s latest update on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
However, the total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has increased to 12, 257.
Persons who have died from the virus remain at 103.
A total of 288,465 tests has been done from March to date.
Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 9,164
Ashanti Region – 3,344
Western Region – 1,429
Central Region – 903
Eastern Region – 541
Volta Region – 335
Upper East Region – 271
Oti Region – 110
Northern Region – 100
Western North Region – 94
Bono East Region – 50
Savannah Region – 38
Upper West Region – 35
Ahafo Region – 8
Bono Region – 5
North East Region – 4