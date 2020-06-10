Ghana's Covid-19 cases passes 10,000 mark, new deaths recorded

Ghana’s coronavirus cases have reached 10,201 indicating an increase of 291cases from the initial figure.
According to the Ghana Health Service, four more coronavirus deaths were also recorded bringing the tally to 48.
However, some 110 persons who tested positive for the disease have recovered pushing the recoveries count to 3,755.
The new cases were recorded in nine out of the sixteen regions in Ghana.
The Greater Accra Region recorded 85 of the new cases, Ashanti Region recorded 65, Volta Region recorded 56, the Central Region recorded 50, Oti Region recorded ten (10), Western Region and Eastern Region recorded nine (9)each, Bono East Region also recorded six (6) and the Ahafo Region also recording its first case.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 6,521 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions with 1,799 and 778 cases respectively.
Cases per Region
- Greater Accra Region – 6,521
- Ashanti Region – 1,799
- Western Region – 778
- Central Region – 539
- Eastern Region – 175
- Volta Region – 158
- Western North Region – 74
- Upper East Region – 42
- Oti Region – 38
- Northern Region – 37
- Upper West Region – 22
- Bono East Region – 13
- North East Region – 2
- Savannah Region – 1
- Bono Region – 1
- Ahafo Region – 1