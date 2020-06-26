Ghana's COVID-19 death toll hits 103 as total cases stand at 15,834

Some eight more persons have passed on raising Ghana's COVID-19 death toll to 103.
The two youngest deaths from the latest update, two women aged 24 and 36, had no underlying conditions.
The other deaths had diabetes, liver disease, heart conditions and hypertension as underlying conditions.
Ghana has recorded 361 new cases of Covid-19, increasing the country’s overall case count to 15,834.
Ashanti region accounts for four of the deaths, Northern and Eastern have two respectively.
The recoveries under the new discharge protocols have risen to 11,755 leaving the active cases at 3,976.
Of the active cases, there are six people in a critical condition and 24 in a severe state.
The Upper West Region currently has no active cases whilst the Savanah Region and North East Region have one case apiece.
The Bono Region and Ahafo Region also have two active cases apiece.
The current test positivity rate is 5.53 percent. This figure rises to 6.38 percent when factoring in only cases detected from routine surveillance.
Ghana has tested 286,453 persons in total.