Ghana's COVID-19 recoveries now 2,070 as total cases hit 6,808

125 new positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been confirmed nationwide taking the country’s total case count to 6,808.
According to an update by the Ghana Health Service this morning [25th May, 2020], the number of recoveries have also increased to 2,070 from 1,998 reported on May 24.
The death toll remains at 32.
Regional breakdown
The Greater Accra Region is still leading the chart with 4,836 cases, followed by the Ashanti and Central Regions with 1,062 and 306 cases respectively.
Greater Accra Region – 4,836
Ashanti Region – 1,062
Central Region – 306
Western Region – 277
Eastern Region – 106
Western North Region – 62
Volta Region – 47
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26