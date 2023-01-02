Ghana to review existing COVID-19 measures to avert further outbreaks

Ghana is to review the existing COVID-19 measures to avert further outbreaks in the wake of a change in the global situation of the pandemic.
To tackle the Coronavirus pandemic, some countries across the world have implemented a range of stringent policies.
The change in the global situation of COVID-19 particularly with reported increase in new cases in China and other countries as well as Ghana’s relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat of importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.
There has been a decline and sustained low levels of COVID-19 cases in Ghana over the past three months.
Ghana has seen a very significant decline in the last three months with a low active number of cases.
In a press statement issued by the Director General of the GHS on Sunday, January 1, 2022, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said the GHS and the Ministry of Health were critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders.
"We will shortly come out with our country specific measures to address the current threat of COVID-19 especially with respect to importation."