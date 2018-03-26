Ghana-US agreement: AG, Defence Minister sued

Brogya Gyamfi a member of the opposition NDC has sued the government over the defence deal approved by Parliament of Ghana on Friday night March 24, 2018.
According to the suit filed at the Supreme Court, Brogya Gyamfi is calling on the apex court to set aside the agreement that was ratified by Parliament on Friday.
Per the writ filed on Monday, March 26, 2018, the Attorney General Gloria Akufo and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul are the first and second defendants respectively.
According to Brogya Gyamfi, the Attorney General and Defence Minister breached several laws in their bid to have the controversial Ghana-US military agreement ratified by Parliament.
He is demanding nine reliefs from the court including;
“A declaration that the Minister of Defence acted in contravention of articles 58 (1), 75 and 93 (2) of the 1992 Constitution when he laid or caused to be laid before Parliament an unexecutive draft of the supposed defence cooperation agreement for ratification under Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution."
Despite the fact that the agreement was ratified on Friday, March 24, 2018, amidst the Minority walkout, Brogya Gyamfi wants the Supreme Court to annul the agreement.