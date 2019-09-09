Ghana, USA sign Declaration of Partnership on food security

The government of Ghana and the United States of America (USA) have signed a Declaration of Partnership at the African Green Revolution Forum hosted in Accra.
This was done on Thursday, September 5. The Declaration launches a five-year Feed the Future Country Plan for Ghana that will increase investments in agriculture, build greater resilience, and improve household nutrition.
Feed the Future is the U.S. Government’s global hunger and food security initiative, bringing together investments from 11 U.S. Government agencies to help accelerate Ghana’s journey to self-reliance through agriculture, trade, and policy reforms.
Through the Declaration, the two nations aligned their priorities for investments in food security, trade, and nutrition in Ghana, in the Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions, and in coastal fishing zones.
“The Declaration of Partnership aligns with the USAID philosophy of assisting partner countries on their respective journeys to self-reliance. In partnership, we commit to engage the private sector, research and scientific community, and civil society to strengthen the enabling environment to accelerate broad-based, sustainable and inclusive economic growth for a wealthier Ghana,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan.
For his part, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen said, “It is our belief that this initiative will reduce hunger, malnutrition and poverty among the Ghanaian people.”
The initial phase of Feed the Future began operating in Ghana in 2010.
Following the launch, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted an agricultural and food security research event where a diverse set of partners, including government officials, farmers, other agricultural practitioners, and private sector firms discussed how Ghana is uniquely positioned to scale its successes by incorporating digital innovations, research, and technology into the partners’ agriculture investments.
