Ghanaian Police Chief Inspector 'suspiciously' dies in Togo

A Ghanaian police Chief Inspector Israel Theophilus Dotse of Mobile Force Unit in Accra who went to Lome in neighbouring Togo to buy car engine has died under suspicious circumstances according to report.
The Aflao District Police Command revealed that they had information from Togo Police that a Ghanaian police Chief Inspector had died within their jurisdiction and upon receipt of the information, the Aflao District Commander Superintendent Obrako Bempah tasked three policemen who proceeded to Togo – Dzidzorli.
On arrival, they met the Deputy Commander, Commissioner Ali Adam Rafiou and Samuel Anyidoho an auto mechanic from Ghana where they gathered that last Thursday at about 9pm, the deceased Chief inspector accompanied by his mechanic Samuel Anyidoho on board a Toyota saloon car with registration number GE 6100 – 15 arrived in Togo to buy a car engine.
According to the police, on Saturday between 3pm and 4pm they went to buy the engine and whilst they were with the seller, the deceased complained of severe heart pains.
The mechanic rushed him to Centre Meico Ong Femme Environment Saante, a hospital in Togo for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical Doctor of the said facility.
Aflao police proceeded to the hospital and saw the lifeless body of the hitherto energetic cop sitting in the front seat of the car.
A GoTa handset, Nasco cell phone, police ID card, National Health Insurance ID card, Voters ID Card all bearing the deceased name and wallet containing GH¢ 350.00 and 7,500 CFA were handed over to Aflao District Commander.
The body was brought to Aflao and deposited at Ketu South Municipal Hospital for further investigation, this portal gathered.
Source: mynewsgh.com
