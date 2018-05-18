Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US - Report

A report from Bloomberg’s Justin Fox has revealed that Ghanaian immigrants in the United States of America are the most hardworking people.
According to the report, despite the fact that Africans were generally more hardworking and skilled than immigrants from other parts of the world, immigrants from Bulgaria and Guatemala were among the most hardworking people in the US.
African countries that featured in the top 11 list were Kenya (3rd), Ethiopia (4th), Nigeria (8th) and Liberia (9th).
The report was produced by Bloomberg’s Justin Fox, a famed American financial journalist from the 2016 U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 2016, to counter White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s comments that most undocumented immigrants are not easily able to assimilate into the United States, into its “modern society.”
Also, the reports touched on the educational level of immigrant groups and ability to speak English, which were key factors John Kelly used to highlight his point that the US could not integrate the immigrants.
The report said, of the many immigrant groups in the US, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and Nepal were the countries with the most number of its immigrants enrolled in higher education in the US after Saudi Arabians.
On the level of education of immigrants in the US, the report produced by Bloomberg’s Justin Fox named India, which has over 2.1 million immigrants in the US as highly educated, having at least a bachelor’s degree.
Egypt, which 152,000 immigrants in the US placed 5th on the level of education of its national there while Nigeria, which has over 260,000 immigrants placed 8th.