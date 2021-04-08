Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says Ghanaians should expect more power outages in May 2021.
According to him, there will be an erratic power supply in May due to the ongoing upgrade of the Kasoa and Pokuase substations.
Speaking at a forum in Accra on Thursday, April 8, 2021, the Minister said his outfit is currently engaging the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), and the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) to strategize ahead of the expected outages.
“Just two days ago, I received a letter from MiDA [Millennium Development Authority] who are helping upgrade the Pokuase and Kasoa substations. They informed me that the progress of the substation is such that in the month of May, there will be systematic power outages, so we have invited both ECG and GRIDCo and in the light of that, let us sit and plan and communicate with the people who will be affected way before it happens.”
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also indicated the government is finalizing the revision of the National Energy Policy.
“A revised Energy Policy is going through its final processes of consultation. At the appropriate time of approval, it will be made available to everyone,” Dr. Prempeh said.