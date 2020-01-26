Ghanaians to enjoy free rail passenger services from Takoradi to Tarkwa

The Ghana Railway Development Authority says it will provide free passenger services for commuters from Takoradi to Tarkwa.
They GRDA announced that this will take place from Tuesday 28 January 2020, Thursday 30 January 2020 and Friday 31 January 2020 respectively.
The development follows the completion of the rehabilitation works on the Takoradi to Tarkwa rail line by the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL).
At the same time, the GRCL had conducted several successful joint test runs with the Ghana Railway Development Authority, the regulator, to ensure the lines are suitable for passenger services.
READ ALSO: We're committed to building first class railway network - Prez. Akufo-Addo
In a press release, it said: “After the test runs, GRDA has given certification for GRCL to commence passenger service on the line.”
The train, the statement said will depart from Takoradi station to Tarkwa at 6:15 am and depart from Tarkwa station to Takoradi at 3:00 pm each day.
Commercial passenger service will, however, commence on 5 February 2020.
“We wish to also indicate that currently, the Western line is being developed and occasionally there will be the need for GRCL to stop operations to enable the contractor to do some civil works on the line.
The general public, the statement, concluded will be duly informed when such occasion arises.