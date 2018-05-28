GHANASS student storms police station with gun

A first-year student of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) in Koforidua on Monday, May 28, 2018, stormed the Koforidua Effiduase Police station with a gun and a metallic implement to attack a Police investigator, identified as Noah Oppong.
The 19-year-old GHANASS Day student identified as Joshua Yao Korkpartey Sarfo who hails from Accra was under investigation for stealing students mattresses in the school but was granted Police enquiry bail.
Eyewitnesses who spoke to journalists said the GHANASS student who appeared to be dissatisfied with the case, stormed the Police station Monday at about 8:40 am with a metal bar and a locally manufactured gun with one round of A.A Cartridge in the chamber and threatened to kill the police investigator in charge of his case .
This caused a chaotic scene at the Police station when Police officers attempted to disarm the student who had threatened to gun down anyone who comes closer.
After some minutes however, the Police were able to overpower and disarm him.
He was then arrested and detained to assist investigation whilst the pistol and the metallic implement have been impounded by the Police.
The Headmaster of GHANASS, Rev.Abraham Osei Donkor, said he was not aware of the incident because he is currently at a meeting in Accra but confirmed that the student has been suspended indefinitely by the management of the school for his involvement in the theft case under investigation.