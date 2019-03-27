GHAPROHA demands rehabilitation of Tema central sewerage system

The Ghana Progressive Hotels Association (GHAPROHA) is demanding that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to as a matter of urgency rehabilitate the Tema central sewerage system or face a legal suit.
According to a member of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), the Tema Central Sewerage System has not seen any major rehabilitation works for more than 18 years, which is impacting negatively on their businesses.
Below is are excerpts of the statement released by the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association ( GHAPROHA)
“The situation is greatly affecting the hospitality industry in Tema as many restaurants and hotels are losing business and spending a lot of money to repair the portions of these sewer lines.
“Restaurants and hotels have become helpless as we are unable to maintain the required food safety and hygienic standards in an environment where raw faecal matter flows uncontrollably into kitchens, restaurants and hotel rooms”.
The Association also said the wear and tear have caused damage to pipes and roots of trees close to sewer lines have also compounded the situation causing breakages along portions of the pipelines and manholes.
“This has led to massive siltation of sewer lines and the invasion of the system by rodents and other creatures. Oil deposits from factories, garages and the disposal of solid waste materials such as rags and tampons from households are choking the sewer lines rendering them ineffective”.
The Association also stated that although the TMA has on countless occasions given the assurance of rehabilitating the sewer lines, nothing has been done, worsening the situation.