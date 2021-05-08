GHS announces date for second phase of Covid-19 vaccination

The start date for the second phase of the AstraZeneca jab has been revealed.
According to the Programme Manager of the Extended Programme on Immunization, Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr. Kwame Amponsah – Achiano, the second phase of vaccination will take off on 19th May 2021.
“We are planning to start around when the first batch of the persons who received the first jab also end. It will be 12 weeks after the first dose so we are planning to do it on 19th May of this month. So for now those who received from the 600,000 doses will take it. We are targeting those who received from the first phase,” he said
The process will follow the same segmentation where the frontline workers, health care workers, people with underlying condition, and people who are 60 years and above were first to have taken their jabs.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Police investigate alleged gathering of youth of Christ Embassy
The Ghana Health Service has given indication that there are more vaccines in the pipeline.
Ghana on Friday morning received another consignment of the vaccines to help kick start the second phase of the nationwide vaccination.
Ghana on Friday, May 7 received 350,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines.
It arrived around 5am aboard a Turkish Airline fight to kick-start the second phase of the nationwide vaccination.
Fears that the programme could be held back heightened when the second batch of doses from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) facility, expected from India, were not forthcoming.
This sent tongues wagging and kept citizens who received the first jab more than two months ago in a quandary.
The 350,000 doses of vaccines are an addition to the 600,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine received on February 24, this year.
Already, Ghana has inoculated about 850,000