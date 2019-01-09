GHS policy on wearing hijab still stands – Dr Nsiah-Asare

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has maintained that the government’s policy on the wearing of the hijab by Muslim nurses has not been reviewed, hence they must be allowed to wear them.
Dr Nsiah-Asare’s comment comes on the back of a media report that a student nurse was denied a practical attachment offer at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital because she was wearing a veil.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Nsiah-Asare described the incident as unfortunate and noted that the GHS has since sent letters to all Regional Health Directors, Medical Superintendents, Polyclinic In-Charges, Metro, Municipal and District Directors of Health Service in the region, prompting them of the fact that the move contravened government’s policy directive which, gave approval to the wearing of the Hijab.
He urged the authorities to ensure the strict adherence to the directive by all staff and managers concerned.
Dr Nsiah-Asare said the GHS has also directed all public hospitals in the Greater Accra Region to allow Muslim nurses to wear their Hijab without any hindrances.
Credit:GNA
