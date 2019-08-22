Goldsmith shoots business partner over gold deal in Kumasi

The Ashanti Regional Police has arrested a goldsmith for allegedly shooting his business partner at Ashanti New Town K.O., a suburb of Kumasi.
Reports indicate that the shooting incident was as a result of a disagreement between the two business partners on Wednesday, August 22, 2019, afternoon.
The victim, Kofi Brentuo is said to be in critical condition after his business partner one Nana Asamoah reportedly fired at him three times at close range.
He was rushed to Manhyia Hospital but has been referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. It is unclear what triggered the confrontation but eye-witnesses suspect it is work-related as Nana Asamoah pulled a gun in Brentuo’s shop.
An eye- witness and resident of K.O, Nana Kwabena Ntansuo who rushed the victim first to the Manhyia Hospital says he was awakened by the sound of three gunshots.
“I was awakened from sleep by sounds of three gunshots. I followed up and saw the man who had been shot almost on the ground so I advised he be sent to hospital immediately. We quickly rushed him there in a taxi.”
According to him, the two goldsmiths whose shops are not far from each other have disagreements over a gold deal.
“I hear they had a disagreement over gold. He was falling over when I got to the scene. Police personnel have been looking for traces of blood but there is none here,” he said.
Personnel from Manhyia Police Divisional Command were called immediately to restore order as some supporters of Brentuo attempted a reprisal attack.
Nana Asamoah has since been arrested and placed in police custody.
The incident comes just hours after police declared a spiritualist wanted over the death of Otumfuo’s Asamponhene, Nana Kwadwo Afoduo.
