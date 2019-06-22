Gospel artiste, Brother Sammy, arrested over claims of HIV/AIDS cure

Gospel artiste, Brother Sammy has been arrested over claims that he has a cure for HIV/AIDS.
A statement issued Saturday and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Delese Darko, said the Authority with the assistance of the Ashanti Regional Police effected the arrest.
The statement explained that the arrest had become necessary after Brother Sammy, in a series of videos circulating on social media also claimed that he had a product that could cure HIV/AIDS as well as other chronic diseases.
According to the statement, the Authority has not approved the said product being circulated by Brother Sammy.
Consequently, he has been arrested to assist in investigations over the said claim.
“The FDA wishes to inform the general public that it has not registered any product for the cure of HIV/AIDS neither has any approval been given to the said artiste for the production and sale at any FDA regulated product,” the statement said.
