Gov't halted distribution of ambulances because we have learnt from past mistakes - Pius Hadzide

The government has indicated that its decision to postpone the distribution of parked ambulances is for the good of the country.
According to the government, their decision is as a result of lessons learnt from past mistakes.
Government believes the latest development will enable the proper tracking system and training of manpower to deliver efficient healthcare in the country.
The National Ambulances requested for the suspension of distribution of the ambulances scheduled today, January 6 2020.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide said though the President wants the distribution of the parked ambulances quickly, it is for the good of the country the distribution was postponed
''The conviction is that we should do this properly and learn from the mistakes of the past and not just dump these ambulances without the proper monitoring and tracking system of the ambulances and without the properly trained manpower to be able to handle the machinery''
''It may have taken a little longer than expected but we have to do this properly, if we have to do this we have to do it right. The postponement was for our good. This is something that is dear to the President and he wants to see it done quickly and rightly. My message to anybody who appears disappointed for the announcement of rescheduling of the distribution date is that this has been done for the best''
READ ALSO: Decision to postpone commissioning of new ambulances the best - Bureau of Public Safety
However, the National Ambulance Service has assured Ghanaians that the parked ambulances at the State House will be ready for commissioning on January 28 2019.
Explaining that by the said date, technical issues of the ambulances would have been completed and that will paved way for the distribution.
The National Ambulance Service also said only 211 ambulances are currently in the country. Adding 96 of them are still to come making a complete set of 307 ambulances.
READ ALSO: Parked ambulances to be distributed on Jan 6