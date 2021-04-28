Gov't has not suspended recruitment into security agencies – Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has denied media publications that a moratorium has been placed on all recruitments into security agencies.
It said the publications are false and should be disregarded.
In a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, it said the reports, which were based on a supposed official statement from the ministry was “an attempt by unscrupulous persons to create mischief.”
The said statement was circulated on Monday on social media with some news organizations making publications based on it, but the ministry says it did not author that statement, hence its content cannot be attributed to it or taken as truth.
“We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Ministry is focused on delivering on its mandate through the 2021 Budget and the Ghana CARES programme to ensure quick economic recovery and structural economic transformation,” it added.