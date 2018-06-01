First National Bank - Join our community

Gov’t set up board to operationalize abandoned UG Medical Centre

By Kweku Antwi Jnr
University of Ghana Medical Centre
The government has set up an interim board to operationalize the $217 million abandoned University of Ghana Medical Centre as soon as possible.

Chaired by Dr Anarfi Asamoah-Baah, the board has been mandated “to liaise with the Turnkey contractor to test run the equipment and operationalize the facility with immediate effect”.

A statement signed by a Deputy Information Minister, Curtis Perry Kwabla-Okudzeto, and copied to Prime News Ghana said “as a first step, the interim board between now and July 2018 will complete the staffing process and ensure the provision of final logistics required for a smooth take-off”.

The statement also said the government has “additionally secured funds to construct the phase 2 of the project which will enable it to function optimally”.

The facility which was scheduled to open in November 2017 was kept locked to the public due to a tussle between the Minister of Health and the University of Ghana over who manages the $217 million facility.

A student of the University of Ghana, Reginald Sekyi-Brown began a social media campaign dubbed “Open UGMC Now” to force the government to open the facility.

He, however, run into trouble on Thursday after he tried interrupting a speech by the First Lady with a Placard.

Although the Police detained Reginald at the Korl- Bu police station where the First Lady cut the sod for the construction of a pediatric intensive care unit at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, he was subsequently released.

