Gov’t set up board to operationalize abandoned UG Medical Centre

The government has set up an interim board to operationalize the $217 million abandoned University of Ghana Medical Centre as soon as possible.
Chaired by Dr Anarfi Asamoah-Baah, the board has been mandated “to liaise with the Turnkey contractor to test run the equipment and operationalize the facility with immediate effect”.
A statement signed by a Deputy Information Minister, Curtis Perry Kwabla-Okudzeto, and copied to Prime News Ghana said “as a first step, the interim board between now and July 2018 will complete the staffing process and ensure the provision of final logistics required for a smooth take-off”.
The statement also said the government has “additionally secured funds to construct the phase 2 of the project which will enable it to function optimally”.
The facility which was scheduled to open in November 2017 was kept locked to the public due to a tussle between the Minister of Health and the University of Ghana over who manages the $217 million facility.
A student of the University of Ghana, Reginald Sekyi-Brown began a social media campaign dubbed “Open UGMC Now” to force the government to open the facility.
He, however, run into trouble on Thursday after he tried interrupting a speech by the First Lady with a Placard.
Although the Police detained Reginald at the Korl- Bu police station where the First Lady cut the sod for the construction of a pediatric intensive care unit at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital, he was subsequently released.