Gov't to convert some of Mahama's E-blocks to boarding schools – Education Ministry PRO

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education Vincent Ekow Assafuah says the government has begun plans to convert the E-blocks constructed under the Mahama administration to boarding schools.
Mr Assafuah said the move is to ease the accommodation challenges brought about by the implementation of the Free Senior High School initiative.
He said this has become necessary given the fact that upon government’s completion of some of the E-blocks, the buildings are lying idle because students do not select them during the SHS placement process due to the absence of basic amenities.
READ ALSO:
He further said the government will continue to find avenues to address the accommodation challenges associated with the free SHS.
“Since 2017, the government has been able to complete 25 of the E-blocks. There are some we completed and added to the choice files at the CSSPS in 2018. But unfortunately, students were not able to select those schools. So the edifice was empty. It might be that because it was a Community Day School and there is no access to water or good road, young students will not be able to commute there. ”
“So as part of government agenda to ensure that we don’t leave those edifices empty, we have awarded contracts to companies who are now making those schools, boarding houses to accommodate students in those schools. So there has been a holistic approach in making sure that we deal with the numbers going forward so that in the coming years we wouldn’t be having such problems”, he added.
Mahama spearheaded the start of work on the 200 Community Day Schools but recently bashed the government for abandoning the projects since he left power. But the government has refuted the claims by Mr. Mahama.
READ ALSO: