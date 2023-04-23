Gov’t to evacuate Ghanaians stranded in Sudan

The Government of Ghana is in talks with authorities in Sudan to evacuate some Ghanaians stranded in the country.
Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties in the past week.
A number of Ghanaian nationals, particularly students, have been affected by the conflict but Ghana’s Honorary Consulate in Khartoum reports that all of its nationals are safe.
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration assured that the Ghana Embassy in Cairo, Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to Sudan is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate is coordinating the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia.
