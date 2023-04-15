Gov't to help resolve impasse between Golden Star Mining Resources and operational communities – Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker has assured the people of Benso that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources would work with security agencies to bring those responsible for the attack at the Benso Mine of Golden Star Wassa Limited to justice.
He stated that the government will take the initiative in repairing the strained connection between mining firm and the community.
He said that the Ministry opted to take on these tasks because it recognized its critical role as a facilitator of licensed mining firms’ activities in the country.
Speaking during a working visit to the company on Friday, Mr Mireku Duker relayed the messages of sympathy and commiserations from the Minister, to the victims, management and staff of the company.
“On behalf of the Sector Minister, we convey our heartfelt empathies to the workers, management and board of this company. The act was uncalled for and I believe that incident must not in any way be encouraged. We are here to comfort the management and workers of this company,” he stated.
“Know that once you have your requisite license, government will always create the enabling environment for you to work. Other issues that called for this will be addressed in due time but we want to comfort you and indicate to you that the government is solidly behind you,” he added.
Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, urged the corporation to enhance its community connections.
He advised that the firm must take the initiative to address community concerns and assured them of his willingness to participate in the process.
The Regional Minister condemned the occurrence and promised that steps would be taken to prevent the loss of property and life.
On his part, Mr Owusu Achiaw, the Senior Manager of the Processing Department of the company recalled the events of the day and estimated the company’s losses.
He lauded the Ministers’ visit as warm, remarking that it demonstrates the government’s involvement in their activities.
After a tour of the site, Mr Mireku Duker expressed delight with the renovations works ongoing and commended the company for restoring their operations in a relatively short period after the incident.