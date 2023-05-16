Gov't to roll out policy to regulate religious bodies

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MCRA) Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng has stated that the government is determined to roll out policies to streamline the operations of the religious bodies in the country.
He said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference last Friday, in Accra.
The call was to formally introduce himself as the new Minister for the Sector, listen to them, and ask for their support to enable him work effectively and efficiently as their sector Head.
He reiterated that ‘’a draft policy will be circulated to religious body stakeholders to seek their input before the release of a concrete document for the benefit of Mother Ghana.”
He informed the Conference that, government is committed to using negotiation to bring a lasting peace to Bawku.
“We believe in the rule of law, and any government’s duty is to uphold law and order. When you wake up in the morning, you should have the freedom to do whatever you choose, and the state has a duty to keep you safe. Law and order are always at the centre of governance, and that is the guarantee I can provide you’’. He said.
The Conference assured the Minister of their readiness to contribute to nation-building efforts and assist him to help move the country forward.
They again called for regular interactions between the Ministry and the Conference, saying it was appropriate for all to come together to reach a consensus on issues that would help develop the nation.
To ensure the Minister’s success, they prayed for him, sang with him, and gave God the glory for his job.