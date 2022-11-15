Gov't to setup more PFJ markets in Accra

The government is set to set up two more Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Markets at Okaishie, near the Fire Service Office, and the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, all in Accra.
This follows the high patronage of farm produce transported to the premises of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for direct sales, which started on Friday, November 11, 2022.
The initiative, which is a pilot project under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), is meant to mitigate the impact of rising food prices on real incomes of civil and local government workers.
READ ALSO: Agric Ministry to sell foodstuff at affordable prices today
The Ministry of Food and Agriculture on Tuesday expanded its Planting for and Food and Jobs market to include cabbage, yams, carrot, pepper, spring onions, cucumbers and rice.
On Monday, scores of individuals thronged the premises to buy plantain and yam at cheaper prices.
The government and the Ministry arranged to transport the cheap food products from the production centres to Accra to sell.