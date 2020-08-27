Govt strategizing to take advantage of opportunities post COVID-19 - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government is strategizing on how to deal with future pandemics and the impact on the economy.
Ghana prepares to reopen its borders on September 1, 2020.
President Akufo-Addo says there are ongoing talks to position the country to take full advantage of the opportunities existing post COVID-19.
"We are systematically trying to come to terms of find ways of opening up our country but in the meantime, a lot has happened and it is important that we draw balancing from what has happened so that we can position ourselves for the future.
The President during his visit to the Bank of Ghana this week said business interest in the economy is an indication that the Ghanaian economy is bouncing back after suffering a hit due to the coronavirus.
He says there is a revival of confidence and this is only an indication that the economy has bounced back.
“The economy of Ghana is beginning to pick up again and we are witnessing a revival of confidence in Ghana. You can clearly see the economy is picking up again and that is one of the works the government has done.”
Ghana's borders have been closed for close to 4 months but will be opened to allow stranded Ghanaians return home.
Currently, Ghana's COVID-19 case count stands at 43,841 with some 42,246 people recovering.
The death toll now stands at 270.