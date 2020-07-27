GPRTU to announce reduction in transport fares tomorrow 

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU says they will in collaboration with other stakeholders announce a reduction in transport fares tomorrow, July 28.
Many Ghanaians have called for a reduction in transport fares after President Akufo-Addo announced that commercial vehicles can now load up to capacity.
Some weeks ago transports fares were increased by 15% to help reduce the impact on drivers due to the Covid-19 protocols.
Robert Sabbah National Vice Chairman GPRTU said their meeting today ended inconclusively but they will tomorrow conclude on issues and announce new transport fares.
"...We went into a meeting today with the Ministry of Transport we don't review fares alone. We do so in collaboration with other stakeholders."
He said they have all agreed on some reduction in the fares.
"The meeting remained inconclusive, tomorrow by then we will be able to finish up and we have agreed that there should be some level of reduction in fares."
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has also called on commercial transport operators to with immediate effect reduce transport fares which were increased last month.
COPEC charged the GPRTU, Concerned Drivers Association, Committed Drivers Association and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council to immediately hold a meeting and reverse the decision to increase fares.
COPEC’s call come on the back of President Akufo-Addo announcing in his 14th COVID-19 address that commercial buses and taxis are to load at full capacity.
“In consultation with the Ministries of Transport and Aviation and the leadership of transport operators, Government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector, and allow for full capacity in our domestic airplanes, taxis, trotros and buses,” the President said.
Commercial transport owners were not filling their vehicles to full capacity and that was affecting their sales because fuel prices saw an increase.
They had a meeting with the government and came to a consensus that since they are not filling the vehicles to full capacity they would increase the fares by 15% which the government agreed.
COPEC in a statement explained that the President’s directive means revenue which was being lost by the commercial drivers will be restored hence the need to reduce transport fares.
“What this directive means is that every revenue that until date has been losing per trip by the commercial transport operators before the announcement during the period and for which commuters have recently been forced to cough up additional 15-30% transport fare increases is now restored in favour of our commercial transport operators and thus the recent increases of between 15-30% must and should be reversed forthwith.”