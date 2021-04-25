GRIDCo's “emergency repair works” forces ECG to disconnect power to parts of Accra 

The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, has disconnected power to some 22 communities in Accra to enable “emergency repair works” on a transmission line belonging to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).
“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform the general public especially customers within the under-listed areas that, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) will have to undertake emergency repair works on one of their transmission lines feeding the Trasacco Bulk Supply Point (BSP),” the company said in a statement.
The outage was effected around 8.30am on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
The affected areas include Tse Addo, Teshie Maamli, Tesano, Spintex Road, Greda Estates, Regimanuel Estates, Kaneshie Market, Ashaley Botwe and Teiman.
Although ECG anticipates that power will be restored around 1pm, it said in its statement that, “affected customers should please note that, power will be restored as soon as the emergency repair works are completed. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”