Gunshots as NDC youth clash with Tamale city guards

Angry NDC youths clashed with the Tamale Metropolitan city guards over the destruction of their property.
The wooden shed, at Vitting, a town in Tamale in the Northern region, was used as an assembly point for party supporters to discuss political issues.
But after authorities at Vitting SHS complained about the location of the structure which is close to a road, the Tamale Mayor dispatched city guards to pull it down.
It infuriated party activists who in a sporadic move clashed with the guards, resisting the demolition last Thursday night. According to Joy News’ Hashmin Mohammed, the scene was “so chaotic”, the bodyguard of the Mayor had to discharge his firearm.
READ ALSO:
NDC will prosecute Aisha Huang when voted into power-Okudzeto
Ashanti region NDC shooting: One more person arrested
The warning shot momentarily warded off the aggressive youths in time for the bodyguard to be whisked away to safety, Hashmin Mohammed has explained.
Musah Superior has not been available to comment despite efforts to reach him.
Northern Regional chairman of the NDC Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila who led a party team to the scene has called on the Regional Security Council to call Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive to order.
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News Credit: myjoyonline