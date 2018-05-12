Gyankroma Akufo-Addo denies owning £9.3m building in London

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has denied reports that she owns a £9.3 million building in London.
An article published on www.thenewstateman.com alleged that the president's daughter had just been added to a list of top customers for London's Property market after purchasing a '5 bed Edwardian palatial' building at £9.3 million.
Respnding to this however, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo noted in a statement released on Saturday May 12 that : “My attention has been drawn to a story published by the website "www.thenewstateman.com" titled "Real Estate Collections: London's Property Market receives it's new top customer, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo from Ghana at a whopping £9.3m"
“This publication is nothing but an outright lie and a total fabrication. I do not own any properties in London or in any part of the world, let alone own a "5 bed Edwardian palatial" building, valued at £9.3 million mansion.”
It added : “It is important to state that this website, purposely built for publishing falsehoods, is the same website that indicated recently that my father, President Akufo-Addo, was bringing a bill to Parliament to legalise same-sex marriage - another fabrication.
“Obviously the strategy by political opponents is to bandy more of such baseless stories and falsehoods around, employing the use of fake websites, with the aim of creating disaffection for the President and his administration.
“I urge the good people of Ghana to ignore this and other publications from this fake news portal, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves.”