Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail

The Adjabeng Magistrates' Court in Accra has granted a GH¢10,000 bail with one surety to NPP loyalist, Hajia Fati for assaulting Adom FM journalist Ohemaa Sekyiwaa a few weeks ago.
She made her first appearance before the court on Monday, 21 May 2018 to answer charges of assault and damage of property leveled against her.
Hajia Fati, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges although she had admitted hitting the complainant in her caution statement.
According to Police Prosecutor, Insp. Greg Yeboah, investigations into the matter have been completed.
Lawyer for the defendant, Nkrabea Effah Darteh, pleaded for bail and assured the court that Hajia Fati will make herself available for trial.
The case has been adjourned to 18, June 2018.
The NPP supporter is standing trial for allegedly slapping Adom FM’s Ohemaa Sekyiwaa who was covering events at the NPP’s headquarters on Friday, 4 May 2018 as the party’s suspended Second National Vice Chair, Sammy Crabbe, went to pick his nomination forms to contest as an executive in the party’s yet to be held delegates congress.
According to Ohemaa Sakyiwaa, Hajia Fati was infuriated at Mr Crabbe, for coming to the party's headquarters to pick nomination forms to contest in the upcoming elections. In her bid to capture the moment, the embittered Hajia Fati smashed the reporter's phone and punched her mouth, accusing her of working for Mr Crabbe.
But Hajia Fati on Wednesday, 9 May 2018, rendered an unqualified apology to the victim and Ghanaian journalists in general.