Harmattan expected to intensify over the country from today - Ghana Meteo warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has cautioned Ghanaians over this year's harmattan.
The agency said the harmattan is expected to intensify over the country from today, January 20, 2021.
In a press release, Ghana Meteo said dust has been raised from Chad and is expected to be advected into the country.
They further said the Northern half of the country is expected to be drier and relative humidity over the Southern sector.
They, therefore, advised the general public to be cautious of handling naked fires and also apply caution when driving due to poor visibility.
Below is the statement