Prime News Ghana

Harmattan expected to intensify over the country from today - Ghana Meteo warns

By Mutala Yakubu
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has cautioned Ghanaians over this year's harmattan.

The agency said the harmattan is expected to intensify over the country from today, January 20, 2021.

In a press release, Ghana Meteo said dust has been raised from Chad and is expected to be advected into the country.

READ ALSO: New Covid-19 variant travels 50-70 times faster than old one - GHS

They further said the Northern half of the country is expected to be drier and relative humidity over the Southern sector.

They, therefore, advised the general public to be cautious of handling naked fires and also apply caution when driving due to poor visibility.

Below is the statement

 