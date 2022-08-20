He was respectful, obedient chief – Akufo-Addo extols Mion Lana

President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late chief of Mion, Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V who passed away at the age of 48 on August 17, 2022 after a short illness.
Addressing the late Mion-Lana’s family members including a delegation from the overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, at the Jubilee House, the President said Mion, "Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V was a respectful and obedient Chief to his Overlord, and who was determined to do his bit to advance the welfare of the people of Dagbon."
The President expressed government’s willingness to support the family in giving the late chief a befitting burial.
He called on the people of Dagbon to find a "cooperate and find a successor for the late Mion Chief after the funeral rites. That is one of the best ways all of us can pay tribute to his memory."
"On Thursday, 18th August 2022, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, sent a delegation to Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency, to inform me of the death of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, the Chief of Mion.
Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu was a young man, who had a good heart, and was a lover of his people.
It is my hope that, when the funeral rites are concluded, all will co-operate to find a worthy successor to him as Mion Lana. It will be one of the best ways we can pay tribute and honour to his memory.
It is a sad day for Dagbon, and I express my deep, sincere condolences to the Yaa-Na, the family of the late Mion Lana, and the people of Dagbon.
May the soul of Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu rest in perfect peace."
The late Naa Mahamadu Abdulai V was the heir apparent to the Dagbon Skin.
He left behind four wives and 12 children.
He was the next in line after the reigning Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abukari II, per the rotational system of the Dagbon kingship.
He was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019, at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi following the ascension of Ya Naa Abukari II as the Overlord of Dagbon.
He was the first son of the late Ya Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV who was the Overlord of Dagbon from 1969 to 1974 and was eligible to ascend to the Dagbon Namship (Ya Naa).