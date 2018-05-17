Heavy storm to hit coastal areas on Thursday – Meteo warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned that a strong thunderstorm, accompanied by a very strong wind, is expected to hit the nation on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The most affected will be the coastal regions such as Central, Greater Accra and Western regions.
The wind is likely to be affect towns and cities such as Accra, Cape Coast, Saltpond, Mankessim, Kasoa, Winneba and its environs.
A circular from the Meteorological Agency at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Thursday gave the time frame for the wind as between 12pm and 2pm.
Already, Greater Accra Region is experiencing heavy downpour, amidst flooding in parts of the capital, Accra.
The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is therefore urging the general public to be cautious and stay safe.