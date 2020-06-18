Heavy traffic as tree fell on taxi driver at Suame

A taxi driver has been killed after a tree feel on his car at Suame in the Ashanti Region.
Reports from the region indicate that the driver only identified as Alhaji was waiting for passengers at the Suame roundabout close to the tree.
The driver is said to be in the car when it was raining but the tree fell on his vehicle.
It took some individuals about 30 minutes to bring his body out of the vehicle.
The Ashanti regional Police command came for the body. Currently the tree is been taken off the road to allow smooth traffic in the area.