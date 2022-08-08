Prime News Ghana

Here are the areas to be affected by ECG emergency maintenance work today

By primenewsghana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will undertake a planned maintenance in some parts of the Greater Accra Region (GAR).

The said maintenance work is to allow the power distributor improve its service delivery. 

READ ALSO: Man electrocuted while stealing cables in Kumasi

The notice stated that the maintenance work is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 8, from 9:00am to 4:00pm.

According to ECG, areas to be affected as a result of the exercise are: Madina Zongo, Redco flats, Madina market, Madina Firestone, Kouttam Estate and TeiMan burgers town. 

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the power distributor added.

 